Converting to Christiyanity in 2000 in Kirkuk could not have been easy

Published 20 May 2016 at 7:53pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Parts I and II: As part of #SBSExploresIdentity we interviewed with Pastor Diler Barazinch (Dilêr Berzinc) who is a Kurdish Pastor, converted to Christianity in the year 2000 in Kirkuk. He has been living in Australia since 2010. In this interview he tells us about the reasons behind his decision.
