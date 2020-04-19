SBS Kurdish

Coping with coronavirus outbreak

SBS Kurdish

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly speaks to the media during a press conference at the Australian Department of Health in Canberra, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly speaks to the media during a press conference at the Australian Department of Health in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2020 at 3:14pm, updated 19 April 2020 at 3:40pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You may have just touched down from an overseas trip or come into contact with someone infected with coronavirus. Now you need to go into quarantine for 14 days with additional restrictions to an already upended lifestyle. What can you do to keep yourself and others safe as you enter a fortnight of further self-isolation? You are now required to go into quarantine for 14 days with additional restrictions to an already upended lifestyle.

Published 19 April 2020 at 3:14pm, updated 19 April 2020 at 3:40pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News