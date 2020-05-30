COVID-19 impacts refugee's small business

Darwish Sido arrived in Australia as a refugee from war torn Syria from the city of Afrin in 2016. Every migrant or refugee who resettles in a new country faces many obstacles and one of those obstacles is not speaking the language. But four years later of being resettled in Newcastle Mr Sido and his family have learnt the language and opened an alterations shop in January 2019.





COVID-19 pandemic impacted his small business during the lockdown but Mr Sido resisted and kept his shop open by making reusable fabric masks.





Masks created by Sido Tailor in Newcastle Source: Supplied





"I’m making masks for everybody’s safety, which I sell very cheaply,” Mr Sido said.





“The federal government's financial assistance package helped me a lot and at the same time the shopping centre reduced my rent by 50 per cent rent which made a big difference to help my business.”





Mr Sido and his family are happy to be resettled in Australia and appreciate the Australian government's assistance.





“We have settled well in Newcastle, it’s a friendly city and we love living here.”





