COVID-19 impacts services for displaced Yazidis in camps

Dr Ghafouri tells SBS Kurdish that there's a worrying shortage for mental health support in the refugee camps, particularly for those women and children who have recently been rescued from ISIS.











"ISIS geographically has been eliminated, however as an organisation they're still active...Al Hol refugee camp is a mini ISIS Khalifat,' Dr Ghafouri claims.





She says that mental health was the first issue faced by Yazidi people in the IDP camps due to COVID-19, as younger people where more concerned about the very few elderly survivors. "Many elederly Yazidi people where killed by ISIS, therefore the biggest worry for the younger generation was for elderly members of their family.















