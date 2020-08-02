SBS Kurdish

COVID-19 impacts services for displaced Yazidis in camps

Dr Nemam Ghafouri Founder- Joint Help for Kurdistan

Dr Nemam Ghafouri Founder- Joint Help for Kurdistan Source: Supplied

Published 2 August 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 2 August 2020 at 5:04pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Dr Nemam Ghafouri is the Founder of Joint Help for Kurdistan charity organisation, which helps Yazidis and other displaced people as well as refugees in the Kurdistan Region as well as in Rojava. In this interview we discuss the latest situation in those camps and particularly services during the coronavirus global pandemic.

Dr Ghafouri tells SBS Kurdish that there's a worrying shortage for mental health support in the refugee camps, particularly for those women and children who have recently been rescued from ISIS.



"ISIS geographically has been eliminated, however as an organisation they're still active...Al Hol refugee camp is a mini ISIS Khalifat,' Dr Ghafouri claims. 

She says that mental health was the first issue faced by Yazidi people in the IDP camps due to COVID-19, as younger people where more concerned about the very few elderly survivors. "Many elederly Yazidi people where killed by ISIS, therefore the biggest worry for the younger generation was for elderly members of their family. 

 

 

