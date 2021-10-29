COVID booster shots available in Australia from next month

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen COVID booster shots available in Australia from next monthPlay05:27SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10MB)Published 29 October 2021 at 5:09pmSource: SBS COVID-19 booster shots are to be available to people aged 16 and older from next month.Published 29 October 2021 at 5:09pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News