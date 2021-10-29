SBS Kurdish

COVID booster shots available in Australia from next month

SBS Kurdish

Pfizer booster shots

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:09pm
Source: SBS

COVID-19 booster shots are to be available to people aged 16 and older from next month.

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:09pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News