SBS Kurdish

COVIDSafe Newroz to take place around Australia

SBS Kurdish

Newroz Poster Brisbane

Poster from Kurdish Society of Queensland Source: KSQ

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 March 2021 at 4:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

We Speak with Kurdish New Year-Newroz event organisers in Australia regarding the different celebrations around the country this weekend. All events are to be held in accordance with COVIDSafe measures and the rules of the different stats' health regulations.

Published 19 March 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 March 2021 at 4:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News