Cultural freeze: COVID-19's enormous impact on the arts

Source: Supplied by Rushdi Anwar
Source: Supplied
Published 11 November 2020 at 8:00pm, updated 11 November 2020 at 8:10pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
COVID-19 has changed almost every aspect of lives all over the world. It has impacted many industries, and the arts and entertainment have been impacted incredibly. Kurdish visual artist from Melbourne, Rushdi Anwar, who has been living and working in Thailand for around three years, tells us about they way in which the arts' industry has adapted to the new normal, in order to survive.
