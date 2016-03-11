SBS Kurdish

David Kilcullen: Iraq and Syria are like Humpty Dumpty

SBS Kurdish

David Kilcullen

David Kilcullen Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2016 at 8:53pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 11:30am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr David Kilcullen is a counter-insurgency analyst and military strategist based in the US. He was a senior advisor to General David Petraeus in 2007 and 2008, when he helped to design and monitor the Iraq War troop surge. He was then a special advisor for counterinsurgency to US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Dr Kilcullen is the author of "Blood Year: Islamic State and the failuers of the was against terror". This is part one of the interview with Dr David Kilcullen (in English).

Published 11 March 2016 at 8:53pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 11:30am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News