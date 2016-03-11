David Kilcullen: Iraq and Syria are like Humpty Dumpty

David Kilcullen Source: Getty Images
Published 11 March 2016
By Roza Germian
SBS
Dr David Kilcullen is a counter-insurgency analyst and military strategist based in the US. He was a senior advisor to General David Petraeus in 2007 and 2008, when he helped to design and monitor the Iraq War troop surge. He was then a special advisor for counterinsurgency to US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Dr Kilcullen is the author of "Blood Year: Islamic State and the failuers of the was against terror". This is part one of the interview with Dr David Kilcullen (in English).
