SBS Kurdish

David Kilcullen- on the war against Daish and Prospects of independent Kurdistan

SBS Kurdish

Dr David Kilcullen

Dr David Kilcullen Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2016 at 10:53am, updated 24 March 2016 at 10:57am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parts I and II of our interview with Dr David Kilcullen who is a counter-insurgency analyst and military strategist based in the US. He was a senior advisor to General David Petraeus in 2007 and 2008, when he helped to design and monitor the Iraq War troop surge. He was then a special advisor for counterinsurgency to US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Dr Kilcullen is the author of "Blood Year: Islamic State and the failuers of the was against terror". (in English).

Published 24 March 2016 at 10:53am, updated 24 March 2016 at 10:57am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News