David Kilcullen- on the war against Daish and Prospects of independent Kurdistan

Dr David Kilcullen Source: Getty Images
Published 24 March 2016 at 10:53am, updated 24 March 2016 at 10:57am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Parts I and II of our interview with Dr David Kilcullen who is a counter-insurgency analyst and military strategist based in the US. He was a senior advisor to General David Petraeus in 2007 and 2008, when he helped to design and monitor the Iraq War troop surge. He was then a special advisor for counterinsurgency to US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Dr Kilcullen is the author of "Blood Year: Islamic State and the failuers of the was against terror". (in English).
