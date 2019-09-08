SBS Kurdish

Dengbêjî: a fading art of story-telling Kurdish tradition

SBS Kurdish

Dengbêj Seyidxanê Boyaxcî

Dengbêj Seyidxanê Boyaxcî Source: Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:02pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer reports on, the continuing protests for the dismissal of Kurdish mayors, Kurdish families blaming HDP for sending their children to join PKK and YPG, and on final part of the report is about the traditional Kurdish art of story-telling, in an interview with Dengbêj: Seyidxanê Boyaxcî.

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:02pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News