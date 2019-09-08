Dengbêjî: a fading art of story-telling Kurdish tradition

Dengbêj Seyidxanê Boyaxcî Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 8 September 2019 at 3:02pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports on, the continuing protests for the dismissal of Kurdish mayors, Kurdish families blaming HDP for sending their children to join PKK and YPG, and on final part of the report is about the traditional Kurdish art of story-telling, in an interview with Dengbêj: Seyidxanê Boyaxcî.
