Designing Kurdish Clothes is a hobby

Published 8 April 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 9:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
I spoke to Arazu Hassan about her hobby of being a kurdish clothes designer/dressmaker. Arazu came to Australia more than ten years ago. She has four daughters and the main reason for becoming a dressmaker is for the sake of her daughters.
