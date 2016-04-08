SBS Kurdish

Designing Kurdish Clothes is a hobby

Arazu Hassan

Arazu Hassan

Published 8 April 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 9:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

I spoke to Arazu Hassan about her hobby of being a kurdish clothes designer/dressmaker. Arazu came to Australia more than ten years ago. She has four daughters and the main reason for becoming a dressmaker is for the sake of her daughters.

