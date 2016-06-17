SBS Kurdish

Diffrences in policies among major Australian political parties

SBS Kurdish

Murad Hassan

Murad Hassan Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australia is set to vote on the 2nd of July 2016, the election campaign continues by the political parties to sell their policies...In this interview with journalist (and PhD candidate) Murad Hassan, we ask him about the differences in policies among the major Australian political parties and regarding the changing rules to the Senate votes.

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News