Diffrences in policies among major Australian political parties

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
As Australia is set to vote on the 2nd of July 2016, the election campaign continues by the political parties to sell their policies...In this interview with journalist (and PhD candidate) Murad Hassan, we ask him about the differences in policies among the major Australian political parties and regarding the changing rules to the Senate votes.
