SBS Kurdish

Dire situation of IDP in Kurdistan Region

SBS Kurdish

IDP children in Kurdistan Region

IDP children in Kurdistan Region Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 3:27pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Special report on the harsh situation for those IDP arriving to Kurdistan Region on a daily bases. This report by journalist Amad Zebari focuses on the health issues that affects the IDP and may also become an issue for the rest of the population.

Published 28 August 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 3:27pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News