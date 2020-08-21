Disadvantaged peoplem struggle to stay COVID-safe, seek medical attention in north-Kurdistan, Turkey
"Diyarbakir - lunch break" Source: CharlesFred licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
Published 21 August 2020 at 6:25pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 6:28pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with SBS Kurdish corespondent Hatice Kamer, we discuss the dire situation of COVID-19 outbreak, in particularly in north Kurdistan and the rest of Turkey. The official figures seem to contradict the reality Ms Kamer tells us, and that it is much more difficult for disadvantage people to be able to obey safety rules or even get treated.
