Disturbing trend in youth crimes stirs look for answers

Police answering the call in Melbourne

Police answering the call in Melbourne Source: SBS

Published 24 July 2016 at 4:08pm
One of the country's top-ranked police officers says children as young as 13 years old are being lured into criminal gangs involved in violent carjackings and home invasions. With young people in Victoria committing more serious crimes than ever before, the Chief Commissioner of Police in the state has called for help in reversing the trend.

