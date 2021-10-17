SBS Kurdish

Doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

Doctors warn that it is dangerous to get COVID during pregnancy

Pregnant woman taking a vaccination Source: Moment RF

Published 17 October 2021 at 3:05pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

When the COVID-19 pandemic started doctors were particularly concerned for pregnant women and how the disease would impact them and their unborn babies. Now, well over a year since the first cases worldwide, COVID-19 vaccination has helped this vulnerable group stay out of hospital. With vaccination rates rapidly rising across the country, healthcare professionals are calling on expectant mothers to do what they can to minimise risks.

