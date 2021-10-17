Doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

Pregnant woman taking a vaccination Source: Moment RF
Published 17 October 2021 at 3:05pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
When the COVID-19 pandemic started doctors were particularly concerned for pregnant women and how the disease would impact them and their unborn babies. Now, well over a year since the first cases worldwide, COVID-19 vaccination has helped this vulnerable group stay out of hospital. With vaccination rates rapidly rising across the country, healthcare professionals are calling on expectant mothers to do what they can to minimise risks.
