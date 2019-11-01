SBS Kurdish

Does Al-Baghdadi's death mean the end of IS

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is displayed on a monitor as General McKenzie speaks at a joint press briefing at the Pentagon.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is displayed on a monitor as General McKenzie speaks at a joint press briefing at the Pentagon. Source: AP

Published 1 November 2019 at 7:15pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In this report from Diyarbakir our correspondent Hatice Kamer talks about the frayed relations between NATO allies Turkey and the U.S. were on full display on Wednesday as Turkey condemned two resolutions passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, one which would bar most American weapons sales to Turkey. Also in the report Kurdish analysts in Diyarbakir analyse the assassination of al-Baghdadi and whether it's the end of IS.

