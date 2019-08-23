SBS Kurdish

Does Turkey assimilate Kurds to this day?

SBS Kurdish

Dr Roni Demirbag

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Roni Demirbag was born in Palu, Xarpet (Elazig in Turkish) North Kurdistan. He came to Australia when he was eight years old in 1983. He graduated from the University of Sydney with a BA Honours in 2004. Dr Demirbag completed his PhD in Politics. SBS Kurdish interviewed Dr Demirbag about the latest situation in Diyarbakir regarding the sacking of three Kurdish mayors in Diyarbakir, Wan and Mardin.

Published 23 August 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News