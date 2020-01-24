SBS Kurdish

Doomsday clock moves closer to global annihilation

SBS Kurdish

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been . Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2020 at 7:14pm
By SBS News
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The so called "Doomsday Clock" has moved the closest it's ever been to midnight on Thursday ((Jan 23)) as atomic scientists warn of increasing threats around nuclear war and climate change.

Published 24 January 2020 at 7:14pm
By SBS News
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists - an organisation created by scientists  to inform the public about the threat of nuclear annihilation - has moved its Doomsday clock from two minutes before midnight to 100 seconds before midnight.

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists as an indicator of the world's susceptibility to apocalypse.

For the first time, experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists were joined in making the Doomsday Clock change by members of The Elders.

Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, The Elders are independent global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News