Doomsday clock moves closer to global annihilation

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists - an organisation created by scientists to inform the public about the threat of nuclear annihilation - has moved its Doomsday clock from two minutes before midnight to 100 seconds before midnight.





The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists as an indicator of the world's susceptibility to apocalypse.





For the first time, experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists were joined in making the Doomsday Clock change by members of The Elders.



