Dozens arrested in Duhok ahead of protest against government salary delays

Protest in Duhok, Kurdistan Region

Source: Supplied

Published 17 May 2020 at 3:05pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
A group of protesters including government employees, activists, and journalists in Duhok have been arrested by security forces after allegedly organising a protest against the government’s delay in paying civil servants’ salaries. More regarding that from our correspondent Ahamad Ghafur from Erbil, Kurdistan Region.

