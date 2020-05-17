Dozens arrested in Duhok ahead of protest against government salary delays

Source: Supplied
Published 17 May 2020 at 3:05pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

A group of protesters including government employees, activists, and journalists in Duhok have been arrested by security forces after allegedly organising a protest against the government’s delay in paying civil servants’ salaries. More regarding that from our correspondent Ahamad Ghafur from Erbil, Kurdistan Region.
