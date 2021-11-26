Dozens of migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel

A rescue workers truck leaves the port of Calais, northern France, Wednesday, At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the Source: AP
Published 26 November 2021 at 7:10pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In one of the deadliest disasters seen in the English Channel, a boat full of asylum seekers has capsized trying to cross from France to England killing at least 31 people.
