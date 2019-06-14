Dr Qasimlo remembered in Diyarbakir

Conference for Qasimlo in Diyarbakir Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 14 June 2019 at 5:25pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 5:30pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hatice Kamer reporting from Diyarbakir regarding the tension between the US and Turkey. Also in this week's report, in a conference in Diyarbakir the late Kurdish leader Dr Qasimlo remembered...and in cultural news a theatrical play performance takes place in Diyarbakir.
