Driving instractors can teach teens how to deal with scary situations

Blessa Raza

Blessa Raza (owner of Blessing Driving School) Source: Supplied

Published 10 November 2017 at 8:42pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 8:53pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Small business owner and driving instructor Blessa Raza from Blessing Driving School, talks to us about the services multi-lingual instructors like herself can offer to young drivers and newly arrived migrants, in particular women.

