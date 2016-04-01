Dutton offers more money not more spots for Syrian refugees

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has pledged an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.Mr Dutton made the pledge during a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing the resettlement of displaced Syrians, but he has not offered any additional placements for Syrian refugees. The report is in Kurdish and English.
