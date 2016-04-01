SBS Kurdish

Dutton offers more money not more spots for Syrian refugees

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Published 1 April 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 8:06pm
By Manny Tsigas
Available in other languages

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has pledged an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.Mr Dutton made the pledge during a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing the resettlement of displaced Syrians, but he has not offered any additional placements for Syrian refugees. The report is in Kurdish and English.

Available in other languages
