Early signs of prostate cancer

Dr ali Ziabari

Published 7 September 2018 at 7:54pm, updated 7 September 2018 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We spoke to general practitioner Dr Ali Ziabari about the enlargement of the prostate gland when males get to a certain age and what are the warning signs of prostate cancer?

