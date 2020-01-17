Early tests show drug could help lower number of miscarriages

Source: AP
Published 17 January 2020 at 7:11pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
UK doctors have used a diabetes drug in a clinical trial to help women suffering multiple miscarriages. It's early days for this research and it remains to be seen if funding will be available to take it further In Australia, 1 in 4 pregnancies ends in miscarriage and most happen in the first 12 weeks. Every year, 103,000 Australian families are impacted.
