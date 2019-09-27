Earthquake hits Istanbul, Turkey

Cumhurbaşkanı yardımcısı Fuat Oktay, dünkü deprem sonrası Avcılar bölgesinde meydana gelen zararı inceliyor. Source: Muhammet Fatih Ogras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 27 September 2019 at 7:15pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest earthquake that hit Istanbul on 26/09/2019. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul on Thursday, sending school children and residents into the streets and collapsing the minaret of a mosque in Turkey's commercial and cultural center.
