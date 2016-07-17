SBS Kurdish

Ebdo Seydi: Being a journalist was my dream

Ebdo Seydo

Ebdo Seydo Source: Ebdo Seydo (supplied)

Published 17 July 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 18 July 2016 at 11:51am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Ebdo Seydi is a journalist from Kobani working with OrientTV. During our discussion he spoke of the pain and sorrow his family went through when ISIS invaded Kobani in 2014 and later in 2015 losing members of his family in the latest attack. He says being a news reader affects him psychologically when he has to report bad news on Kobani and Syria.

