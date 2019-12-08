Economic and emotional cost of offshore processing too great

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for photographs on the jetty at Christmas Island in March 2019 Source: AAP
Published 8 December 2019 at 2:45pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Refugee advocacy groups say continuing Australia's offshore detention policy could cost a further 1.2 billion dollars over the next three years. The Federal Government has so far failed to finalise the resettlement of 535 offshore detainees currently being held in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison resisting a longstanding resettlement offer from New Zealand.
