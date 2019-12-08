SBS Kurdish

Economic and emotional cost of offshore processing too great

SBS Kurdish

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for photographs on the jetty at Christmas Island in March 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for photographs on the jetty at Christmas Island in March 2019 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2019 at 2:45pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Refugee advocacy groups say continuing Australia's offshore detention policy could cost a further 1.2 billion dollars over the next three years. The Federal Government has so far failed to finalise the resettlement of 535 offshore detainees currently being held in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison resisting a longstanding resettlement offer from New Zealand.

Published 8 December 2019 at 2:45pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News