SBS Kurdish

Education, financial independence for women, key to eliminate gender-based violence

SBS Kurdish

Cropped Hand Of Man Harassing Woman Sitting On Bed At Home

Man Harassing Woman Sitting On Bed At Home Source: Getty Images/Yaowarat Boonyarattaphan/EyeEm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2020 at 7:59pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

November 25 is the International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women. In this interview with women's rights activists Toba Aliasi, we discuss the importance of such events, the role of education, awareness and financial independence for women in eliminating gender-based violence, and more...

Published 27 November 2020 at 7:59pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News