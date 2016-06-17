SBS Kurdish

Election 2016 -youth opinions

Bahar, Brwa,Seval,Tara, Hwvar, Omar

Bahar, Brwa,Seval,Tara, Hwvar, Omar

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:43pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 8:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We asked Kurdish youth from around Australia about their thoughts regarding the up coming federal elections. We spoke to Bahar Salehi from Adelaid, Brwa Mohamad from Melbourne, Seval Ulus from Melbourne, Tara Fatehi from Adelaide, Hwvar Khoshnaw from Sydney and Omar Barifcani from Perth.

