Election 2016 -youth opinions

Bahar, Brwa,Seval,Tara, Hwvar, Omar Source: SBS
Published 17 June 2016 at 8:43pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 8:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We asked Kurdish youth from around Australia about their thoughts regarding the up coming federal elections. We spoke to Bahar Salehi from Adelaid, Brwa Mohamad from Melbourne, Seval Ulus from Melbourne, Tara Fatehi from Adelaide, Hwvar Khoshnaw from Sydney and Omar Barifcani from Perth.
Published 17 June 2016 at 8:43pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 8:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share