Emergency services leaders say bushfires made worse by climate change

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins with former emergency services chiefs Source: AAP
Published 17 November 2019 at 2:43pm, updated 24 November 2019 at 1:03pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A coalition of 23 fire and emergency services leaders from every state and territory is warning the catastrophic buşfires that have been burning in New South Wales and Queensland have been worsened by climate change. Emergency Leaders for Climate Action is demanding the federal government respond to the fire threat by creating an urgent plan to phase out the fossil fuels that are driving climate change and providing more support for emergency services and firefighters.
