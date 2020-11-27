'Enigmatic' football icon Maradona remembered

A shirt with an image of Diego Maradona on a fence in Buenos Aires, Argentina Source: Getty Images
Published 27 November 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 5:02pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
He lived his life to excess, and had a career as brilliant as any to have graced the game. Football icon Diego Maradona is being remembered as an enigmatic figure, one who could move from one of world sport's most blatant acts of cheating, to one of its most sublime within minutes. Argentina has announced three days of mourning for one of its most revered sporting figures after his death at the age of 60.
