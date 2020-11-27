SBS Kurdish

'Enigmatic' football icon Maradona remembered

SBS Kurdish

A shirt with an image of Diego Maradona on a fence in Buenos Aires, Argentina

A shirt with an image of Diego Maradona on a fence in Buenos Aires, Argentina Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 5:02pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

He lived his life to excess, and had a career as brilliant as any to have graced the game. Football icon Diego Maradona is being remembered as an enigmatic figure, one who could move from one of world sport's most blatant acts of cheating, to one of its most sublime within minutes. Argentina has announced three days of mourning for one of its most revered sporting figures after his death at the age of 60.

Published 27 November 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 5:02pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News