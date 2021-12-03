Entering Australia: what you can and cannot bring

Seeds must be commercially packaged and must have a correct botanical name on the packaging Source: GettyImage
Published 3 December 2021 at 5:41pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 6:20pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
With international travel resuming, it’s important to prepare friends and family members visiting from overseas for Australia’s strict border checks. Australia’s biosecurity laws prohibit importation of certain goods that may seem harmless but can have a devastating impact on our environment and agriculture. If caught trying to bring in these good without declaring, people can face hefty fines and even visa cancellation.
