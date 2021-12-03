SBS Kurdish

Entering Australia: what you can and cannot bring

SBS Kurdish

Seeds and Packets

Seeds must be commercially packaged and must have a correct botanical name on the packaging Source: GettyImage

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2021 at 5:41pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 6:20pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

With international travel resuming, it’s important to prepare friends and family members visiting from overseas for Australia’s strict border checks. Australia’s biosecurity laws prohibit importation of certain goods that may seem harmless but can have a devastating impact on our environment and agriculture. If caught trying to bring in these good without declaring, people can face hefty fines and even visa cancellation.

Published 3 December 2021 at 5:41pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 6:20pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News