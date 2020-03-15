Enwer Muslim: Our goal is to create Kurdish unity and a democratic Syria

The dominant Kurdish political party in Syria’s Kurdish-held areas, known as Rojava, stated in February this year that it elected new co-chairs at their eighth congress held last February in Remeilan in the country’s northeast.





The new PYD co-chair Enwer Muslim told SBS Kurdish that their strategy and policy would maintain the same as the previous.





Mr Muslim stressed that the unity of Kurds in Syria is important and that they are ready for a national dialogue where all Kurdish and non-Kurdish parties to participate.





“We will be playing a leading role in achieving this goal, since we have relations with each of the components in the region and as a party, we will work to develop the relationship with them in accordance with the democratic nation's approach."





Source: Supplied by Enwer Muslim





SBS Kurdish asked Mr Muslim about the fate of the foreign nationals including Australians being held in Al-hol refugees camps.





Mr Muslim said, there are nearly 10,000 IS fighters held in the camp together with their families.





“All we want from the foreign countries to take their citizens back or assist us to hold trials for Islamic State fighters from more than 50 countries, including Australia,”





The Kurdish-dominated administration in north-east Syria said it is holding 1,000 male fighters in overcrowded detention centres and a further 4,000 IS women in refugee camps, many of whom are accused of involvement in the terror group crimes.





“They havecommitted crimes against humanity, they killed children, sold women, raped, burned people, behead people and destroyed cities,” Mr Muslim said.





Local authorities hope to strike agreements with western and other governments to either repatriate fighters and other accused people to face justice in their home country or to set up an internationally recognised tribunal.





“We as the local authority can be of assistance and would like this people to face justice for the crimes they committed against humanity”.















