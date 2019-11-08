Erdogan: US, Russian unable to rid Syria of terrorists hence Turkey is taking the responsibility
US President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2019 at 7:35pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 8:01pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hatice Kamer from Amed, reports on Erdogan's latest statements regarding the war in Syria, and his visit to the White House next week...more news from the region are in this audio report.
Published 8 November 2019 at 7:35pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 8:01pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share