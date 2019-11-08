SBS Kurdish

Erdogan: US, Russian unable to rid Syria of terrorists hence Turkey is taking the responsibility

US President Donald Trump and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

US President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Source: AAP

Published 8 November 2019 at 7:35pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 8:01pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer from Amed, reports on Erdogan's latest statements regarding the war in Syria, and his visit to the White House next week...more news from the region are in this audio report.

