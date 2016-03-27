EU migrant deal with Turkey comes into effect

Kurdish Syrians prepare to celebrate Newroz in Idomeni, Greece Source: AAP
Published 27 March 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 27 March 2016 at 4:18pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A deal between Turkey and the European Union that aims to stem the flow of migrants and refugees arriving on Europe's shores has officially come into effect.Under the deal, migrants landing in Greece are now expected to be sent back to Turkey if they don't apply for asylum or their claim is rejected.
Published 27 March 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 27 March 2016 at 4:18pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share