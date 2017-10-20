SBS Kurdish

Exercises to do and avoid during pregnancy

Pregnancy

Exercise during pregnancy Source: Pixabay (creative commons)

Published 20 October 2017
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Dr Qemer Khoshnow, Sydney based gynecologist and obstetrician talks to us about the exercises that are suitable during pregnancy and after giving birth. Which ones should be avoided, and which ones will the body during this time?

