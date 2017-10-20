Exercises to do and avoid during pregnancy

Exercise during pregnancy Source: Pixabay (creative commons)
Published 20 October 2017 at 8:09pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 8:14pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Qemer Khoshnow, Sydney based gynecologist and obstetrician talks to us about the exercises that are suitable during pregnancy and after giving birth. Which ones should be avoided, and which ones will the body during this time?
Published 20 October 2017 at 8:09pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 8:14pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share