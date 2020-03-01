SBS Kurdish

Expert: Turkey may save face before considering backing down

SBS Kurdish

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Syrian troops are waging an offensive in the last rebel stronghold. (AP Photo)

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2020 at 3:10pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with journalist and political analyst Wladimir van Wilgenburg, we discussion the recent escalation in the Syrian conflict, between Turkey and the Russian-baked Syrian government forces in the Idib province. As the Turkish president's deadline ends for the Syrian regime forces to withdraw from parts of Idib, Turkey has opend its borders with Europe hundreds of refugees head towards the European counties. Mr van Wilgenburg believes that most-likely Turkey and Russia will make another deal, but not before Erdogan tries to save face and cause some damage tot he Syrian army.

Published 1 March 2020 at 3:10pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News