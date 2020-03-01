Expert: Turkey may save face before considering backing down

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey. Source: AAP
Published 1 March 2020 at 3:10pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with journalist and political analyst Wladimir van Wilgenburg, we discussion the recent escalation in the Syrian conflict, between Turkey and the Russian-baked Syrian government forces in the Idib province. As the Turkish president's deadline ends for the Syrian regime forces to withdraw from parts of Idib, Turkey has opend its borders with Europe hundreds of refugees head towards the European counties. Mr van Wilgenburg believes that most-likely Turkey and Russia will make another deal, but not before Erdogan tries to save face and cause some damage tot he Syrian army.
Published 1 March 2020 at 3:10pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share