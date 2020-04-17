Experts concern about the use of online gambling as clubs are shutdown

Nurcan Kiyak Source: Supplied
Published 17 April 2020 at 7:52pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 8:00pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Nurcan Kiyak, a bilingual counsellor with Multicultural Problem Gambling Services for NSW, we discuss the risks associated with the shift towards online gambling due to coronavirus restrictions and the closure of pubs and clubs.
