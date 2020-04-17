SBS Kurdish

Experts concern about the use of online gambling as clubs are shutdown

Nurcan Kiyak

Nurcan Kiyak Source: Supplied

Published 17 April 2020 at 7:52pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 8:00pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Nurcan Kiyak, a bilingual counsellor with Multicultural Problem Gambling Services for NSW, we discuss the risks associated with the shift towards online gambling due to coronavirus restrictions and the closure of pubs and clubs.

