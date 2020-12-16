Farhad Bandesh freed-shares future plans

You can listen to SBS Kurdish interview with Farhad Bandesh in English below:
Published 20 December 2020 at 3:57pm, updated 20 December 2020 at 4:46pm
By Roza Germian
In this exclusive SBS Kurdish interview with Kurdish artist and refugee Farhad Bandesh post his release from a Melbourne detention centre, we ask him about his plan for the future in Australia. Mr Bandesh plans a major exhibition in Melbourne for his art work, and a concert...He also tells us where he'd most likely would want to live in Australia... Bandesh spent eight year in Australian detention before being released on 11th of December (on his birthday).
