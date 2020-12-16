Farhad Bandesh freed-shares future plans

SBS Kurdish

Published 20 December 2020 at 3:57pm, updated 20 December 2020 at 4:46pm
By Roza Germian
In this exclusive SBS Kurdish interview with Kurdish artist and refugee Farhad Bandesh post his release from a Melbourne detention centre, we ask him about his plan for the future in Australia. Mr Bandesh plans a major exhibition in Melbourne for his art work, and a concert...He also tells us where he'd most likely would want to live in Australia... Bandesh spent eight year in Australian detention before being released on 11th of December (on his birthday).

You can listen to SBS Kurdish interview with Farhad Bandesh in English below:

