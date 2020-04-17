SBS Kurdish

Fears COVID-19 numbers much greater than reported in Turkey

Diyarbakir

Amed/Diyarbakir Source: Wikipedia\CC BY-SA 3.0

Published 17 April 2020 at 7:12pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 7:28pm
Source: SBS
In this interview with our corespondent in Amed/Diyarbakir we ask her about the latest development on the COVID-19 situation, which is worsening in Turkey in general and particularly in some of the Kurdish cities in north Kurdistan.

