Federal Government announces more funding for mental health

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:07pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians living in rural and remote areas are set to benefit from a 1-point-45 billion dollar funding announcement by the federal government. Frontline mental health workers will also have greater job security.
