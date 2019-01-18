SBS Kurdish

Federal Government announces more funding for mental health

SBS Kurdish

More help for people with mental health issues

PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2015. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:07pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians living in rural and remote areas are set to benefit from a 1-point-45 billion dollar funding announcement by the federal government. Frontline mental health workers will also have greater job security.

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:07pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News