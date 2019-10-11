Ferocious fire destroys Yazidi refugee's home in Toowoomba

Khairy Khalaf and his family lost everything in the fire. Mr Khalaf told SBS Kurdish his house in Iraq was burnt down by IS in 2014 but he is thankful that no one was home at the time of the fire.





Mr Khalaf is thankful to the fire fighters, members of the community and all involved in assisting him. He together with his family are staying with friends within the Yazidi community in Toowoomba until he finds a new place to live. He also mentioned that any assistance is appreciated.





Source: Supplied



