Festival offers safe places to explore an illness that does not discriminate

The Big Anxiety Festival tackles mental health through art and conversations

The Big Anxiety Festival tackles mental health through art and conversations

Published 29 September 2019 at 2:54pm, updated 29 September 2019 at 3:01pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

An interactive mental health and arts festival in Sydney, billed as the biggest of its kind in the world, is tackling the taboos around mental health. The Big Anxiety Festival - running until November 9 - combines arts and academia in a bid to break down the barriers. Personal stories reveal it remains an unspoken issue in some migrant communities

