Fewer Australians on welfare-but they're struggling to find housing

The federal government is examining plans to drug test some welfare recipients.

The federal government is examining plans to drug test some welfare recipients. Source: AAP

Published 13 September 2019 at 7:10pm, updated 13 September 2019 at 7:15pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Australians are increasingly less likely to own their home with each passing generation. A snapshot from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare also found while employment is at record highs, the rate of under-employment is also at its highest levels.

