FGM victim speaks out about her experience

End FGM Source: un.org/endfgm
Published 6 February 2016 at 1:28pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 1:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
This is an interview with Sara (whose name and voice has been changed in order to protect her identity as requested by her), who is a living victim of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and bravely spoke to SBS Kurdish about her experience and bitter memory of the procedure as little girl. This interview was conducted in 2013, and we broadcast it again for International Day of Zero tolerance to FGM.
