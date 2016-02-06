SBS Kurdish

FGM victim speaks out about her experience

SBS Kurdish

End FGM

End FGM Source: un.org/endfgm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2016 at 1:28pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 1:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This is an interview with Sara (whose name and voice has been changed in order to protect her identity as requested by her), who is a living victim of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and bravely spoke to SBS Kurdish about her experience and bitter memory of the procedure as little girl. This interview was conducted in 2013, and we broadcast it again for International Day of Zero tolerance to FGM.

Published 6 February 2016 at 1:28pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 1:55pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News