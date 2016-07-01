SBS Kurdish

Final pitch from leaders as election eve approaches

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 1 July 2016 at 7:33pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:08pm
The leaders of the two major political parties are making their final pitches to voters. In a speech to the National Press Club, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has touted his side's economic plan and put special emphasis on industrial-relations action. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has been in Queensland to warn voters of a future Coalition government's potential threat to publicly funded healthcare.

