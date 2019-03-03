SBS Kurdish

Final two refugees transferred from Nauru to the US, but with a price to pay

Nibok refugee settlement on Nauru

Nibok refugee settlement on Nauru Source: AAP

Published 3 March 2019 at 3:31pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 12:53pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
It is believed that the final two refugee families being held on Nauru are scheduled to be transferred to the United States on February 27. But once they land in the United States, they'll have a little-known, but big, financial hurdle to jump in their new homeland. However, some Australians in the United States believe they can help.

