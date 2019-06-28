Finally freed after 18 months in UAE prison

Iraqi-born Australian citizen Naim Abbas arrived in Australia in early 1990s. Even though Mr Abbas is an Arab he speaks Kurdish fluently. In early 1980s, when former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein was at war with the Kurds, Mr Abbas refused to fight against Kurds and instead he embraced the Kurds and lived amongst them and by living amongst Kurds for many years he learnt the language.





In 2009 Mr Abbas had moved to Dubai to work for the United Arab Emirates Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).





In October 2017 he was arrested in Dubai accused of passing on secrets to Qatar, which he denies.





“It's only passing information without authority from the RTA. But I don't need authority because it was my lecture. I am an expert; I am a speaker in conferences.”





“All I did was lecture for about 20 minutes on how to develop the examiners who examine the drivers for getting their driving license,” he told SBS Kurdish.





When SBS Kurdish asked Mr Abbas about his treatment in prison he declined to answer and said, “I would rather not talk about that, it upsets me, I just want to forget about it and open a new page in my life.”





Mr Abbas was overwhelmed with the support he received from the Kurdish community and from his friends on social media.





“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and supported me during the tough times in prison”.





“I would also like to thank the Australian government and Kurdistan Region Government, Iraq for supporting me. My special thanks to my brother Adil who supported me during the tough times".











Mr Abbas is looking forward to visit Kurdistan this summer to see family and friends.





“I will visit Kurdistan this summer to see family and friends there. They are waiting for my visit”.









